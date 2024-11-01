Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton dealing with pressures in marriage: Source

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly working on their marriage.

As fans will be aware, Gwen Stefani has been threatening husband Blake Shelton that she will send him away to a fat farm if he doesn’t control his appetite for junk food.

Now, a Life & Style insider shared with the outlet that the country musician has finally agreed to give up on his bad eating habits as he wants to save his marital life.

According to a spy, “He’s vowing to get his bloating under control and she’s obviously back to her surgery sprees.”

The source also claimed, “It’s no secret they’ve been dealing with pressures in their relationship.”

However, the couple knows that they cannot live without each other and are therefore working on themselves.

“But by glamming up and slimming down they believe they can find the spark again. It’s always worked for them before,” they concluded.

This report comes after claims that Gwen “can’t watch” Blake “every second” because “is tipping the scales at 250 pounds, which is way past healthy.”