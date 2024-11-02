Photo: Khloe Kardashian brags about good looks amid Kris Jenner admiration: Source

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly feeling confident in her own skin after getting a new facial procedure.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the American reality star has recently had a new facial procedure.

“Khloe went ahead and got this highly sophisticated procedure,” dished an insider.

The confidante also claimed that this procedure “has really tightened up her jawline,” explaining, “It’s gotten rid of the excess fat and lax skin, and she’s loving it.”

“Her profile is snatched now, and she’s constantly bragging about how good she looks,” they remarked before moving on to a new topic.

This report comes after the outlet declared that the momager Kris Jenner is also gushing over her daughter’s beauty and is asking the Kardashian-Jenner sisters for advice.

“She loves to compare her daughters as a benchmark,” the spy said of the 68-year-old matriarch.

They also revealed, “She looks to Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] especially for inspiration.”

Nonetheless, the source declared that Kris’ pal fears that she might ruin her appearance completely in this competition with her kids.