Keke Palmer gets candid about her future dating plans

Keke Palmer just revealed her ideal man for the next relationship!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she told the outlet how she was ready to start dating again after healing from an "unhealthy" relationship with her ex Darius Jackson.

"I don't know how to say it or think of it at this time in my life, but I do feel fabulous," the 31-year-old actress explained.

She continued, "I do feel hot. I do feel everything. I live for the compliments. I love to be sought after. I love to be pursued, but I don't know if I really care that much."

After her son, whom Palmer refers to as “my love” and her family, her career is the most important thing to her in her life.

"I really, really love what I do," the Brotherly Love star mentioned, adding, "And when I look and I think back on it, I think every relationship I've had was affected by that really greater sense of purpose. And I don't think that it's like a knock, but I do think that it's difficult sometimes for people, especially when we put gender rules into it."

As someone who began her decades-long career as a child actor, the True Jackson, VP lead acknowledged how "older-than-me experiences in the workplace" have made her much wiser throughout the years.

"I don't know where that fits in my love life, because I don't want to date someone much older than me. I've done that. And if I do date someone that's my age, then there are a lot of things that they might not also understand about my life. And so it's just one of those things,” she told the outlet.