Bob Daisley reveals reason behind working with Ozzy Osbourne: 'I’ve got to do this'

Bassist Bob Daisley just revealed the level of faith he had in Ozzy Osbourne!

In his latest interview with Guitar World, the Australian musician explained why he decide to be on the Prince of Darkness, post-Black Sabbath career.

Apart from Daisley having an impeccable career on his own, alongside list of legendary guitarists like Ritchie Blackmore, Randy Rhoads, and Gary Moore.

He is, however, renowned for his major contributions to rock 'n' roll history by contributing to Osbourne’s 1980's Blizzard Of Ozz and 1981's Diary Of A Madman.

Teaming up with the War Pigs hitmaker was not at all an easy decision since Osbourne had been fired from Black Sabbath, that flipped his professional and personal life upside down.

Despite this, music mogul Don Arden signed him to Jet Records and sent his daughter along with his now wife, Sharon Osbourne, to Los Angeles in order to protect “his investment.”

“Ozzy has just come back from LA and been fired from Black Sabbath. People warned me against working with Ozzy because he didn’t have the best reputation,” Daisley recalled, adding, “He’d been getting out of it, being drunk, unprofessional, unreliable, and all the rest of it. But I had a feeling of: ‘I’ve got to do this.’”