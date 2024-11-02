Jill Zarin pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Ally Shapiro on turning 32

Jill Zarin showed her daughter Ally Shapiro plenty of love on her 32nd birthday, after news broke of Ally’s split from fiancé Jordan Bilfeld.

Shapiro celebrated her birthday on November 1, the same day when People reported that she and VanyerMedia director had ended their engagement which was announced in August.

According to Page Six, Zarin revealed that Ally and Bilfeld had “made the difficult decision” to call off their engagement after “much reflection.”

Moreover, Zarin expressed that the family’s focus is on supporting Ally during this time and requested for privacy on her behalf.

In honor of her daughter’s special day, The Real Housewives of the New York City alum posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring family photos and snapshots from Ally’s childhood.

In regards to this, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, my heart, my everything. Watching you grow from a sweet baby into the incredible woman you are today has been my greatest joy. This year, as you start a new chapter, remember that life has its ups and downs, but you are stronger, braver, and more resilient than you know."

As per the publication, while expressing pride in the “light” Ally brought those around her as Zarina concluded with, "Here’s to fresh starts, endless love, and all the amazing things still to come. Happy 32nd birthday, my love. Always by your side, forever in your corner. Love, Mommy."

In this regard, Ally responded warmly by writing, "Aw love you the most."

Furthermore, on her Instagram Stories, Shapiro shared birthday moments with her friends, including blowing out candles at SoulCycle.