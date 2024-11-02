Tom Holland shares secret habit to keep tabs on Zendaya

Tom Holland has made a surprising revelation about checking up on his girlfriend, Zendaya.

On podcast On The Menu, the Spider-Man star admitted that the last thing he googled was in fact his girlfriend.

When host Samah Dada asked what was the last thing you searched online for, Holland shared, "The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya. I'm not on socials and I delete it when I’m not using it. So sometimes like - it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing.”

The actor added, “I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little google and look through the news and I’m like, "she’s good."”

This candid moment led fans to gush over Holland, who already had earned the title of 'greenest flag' recently.

Recently, the beloved couple’s video went viral from the latest outing in which Holland pushed photographers aside to protect Zendaya. This moment went viral with fans labelling the actor as the best boyfriend ever.

Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2021, five years after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they starred together.