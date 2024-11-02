Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's powerful statement with stunning photos

Kensington Palace has shared Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s meaningful message with stunning photos along with Prince William.

The palace shared the photos and statement in its October rewind.

The post was shared both on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles with caption, “Welcome to the October Rewind.”

The palace retweeted the Prince and Princess of Wales statement from October 2 when the future queen made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle to privately meet with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a budding young photographer who is navigating a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The statement reads, “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

The post was reshared in October rewind with caption, “Inspirational recipients photographed by the brilliant Liz Hatton.”

In another post, Kate Middleton, while marking baby loss awareness week, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight. C.



