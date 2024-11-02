Lily Collins surprises fans by 'spicing up' her life

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins debuted a dramatic for Halloween 2024.



The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared her spooky night look for this year’s Halloween in which she debuted a blonde hair.

"Started the day as Baby and ending as Posh," Lily wrote on Instagram, adding, "Spicing up my life this Halloween."

According to her post, the Emily in Paris star opted for the Spice Girls' Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice look, but also as Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins gives fans a double surprise for Halloween 2024

The actress who shared several snaps of her costumes, could be seen showing off her blonde pigtail wig for Baby Spice, which she paired with a Spice Girls T-shirt and jeans.



Lily traded her blonde tresses for a short, brown bob and opted for an all-black outfit complete with a pencil skirt and blazer.

Her Instagram post for Halloween comes a day after the actress revealed that London will be her dream destination after Rome in the Netflix series.

She told BBC in a new interview, “She would definitely go to Portobello Road and buy some antiques, obviously visit Big Ben and toy shop Hamleys.”

“She would also definitely try and get into Buckingham Palace,” said the 35-year-old, adding, “Try and get the guards to smile but I’m not sure she’d be able to do that.”