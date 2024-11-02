 
Meghan Markle sets major condition for King Charles to meet Archie, Lilibet

King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022 when the royal kids visited UK with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

November 02, 2024

Meghan Markle has apparently set a major condition for father-in-law King Charles to meet his grandkids Archie and Lilibet in future.

The Hollywood Gossip, citing the GB News, has claimed that the former Suits star will not allow her kids to pop by Buckingham Palace until King Charles agrees to provide security.

The royal insiders told the publication, “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point.”

It further claimed, “And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

The Hollywood Gossip further claimed that now, providing security so that Archie and Lilibet can travel safely might sound like a no-brainer.

However, it added but this security issue has been a sticking point for years, and the monarch seems unwilling to budge.

Unless the security issue is resolved, Archie and Lilibet might as well be a world away from King Charles.

