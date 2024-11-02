Sabrina Carpenter gets Hilary Duff's seal of approval for iconic igloo costume

Sabrina Carpenter has received a nod of approval for her Halloween costume.

Celebrating the spooky season, Carpenter paid tribute to Hilary Duff with her iconic igloo costume.

On Friday, the songstress, who’s currently on her Short n’ Sweet tour, unveiled her costume that Duff wore in Lizzie McGuire.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Carpenter captioned the post with “Me November 1st.”

She also added a photo from the 2001 comedy series, where Duff was wearing her iconic dress.

The unique outfit earned praise from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with their love.

Notably, Duff herself gave a hint of approval in the comments, writing, “That’s that me espressssso!!!!!!!!!!!” referencing Carpenter's hit track Espresso.

One fan also commented, “this is what dreams are made of!!!”

While another suggested, “you should’ve worn this during your Halloween show.”

“I know Hilary Duffy is so happy rn,” the third comment read.

For the next show of her tour, Carpenter will perform in Salt Lake City on November 2, 2024.