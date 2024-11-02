 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Halloween with daughter True, son Tatum and niece Dream

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids
Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids

Khloe Kardashian had a massive Halloween celebration with her kids and niece.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Khloe shared a series of photos from their celebration.

The photos showcased Khloe donning a cat costume, while her daughter True transformed into Princess Elvie from the Descendants movie, donning a blue wig and a crown.

However, The Kardashians star’s son Tatum complimented his mom in a black cat costume with a tail.

On the other hand, Khloe’s niece, daughter of her brother, Rob Kardashian, Dream turned into an alien for the party.

In the caption, the Good American founder wrote, “Happy Halloween,” adding, “The costumes changed for the kids a few times this year. I’m simply happy that Halloween is over and I can be in my Christmas feels. Bring on Santa!!!”

The post received admiration from fans and followers in the comments section.

One wrote, “The most beautiful princess Evieeee.”

Another added, “Kiddos are getting older and you are only getting younger! I do believe that age scientist was right. 12 years younger you are! “

“Wow… True favors Tristian’s mom sooo much,” the third user wrote.

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film
Tyler, the Creator sends loud and clear message for Taylor Swift's fans
Tyler, the Creator sends loud and clear message for Taylor Swift's fans
Kanye West's new doc boasts 'billion dollar budget'
Kanye West's new doc boasts 'billion dollar budget'
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's powerful statement with stunning photos video
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's powerful statement with stunning photos
Tom Hanks grateful 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened
Tom Hanks grateful 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened
Chris Rock is set to dive deep into a tale of 'scandal' and 'redemption'
Chris Rock is set to dive deep into a tale of 'scandal' and 'redemption'
Henry Cavill starrer ‘Highlander' gets upsetting update
Henry Cavill starrer ‘Highlander' gets upsetting update