Khloe Kardashian goes all out for spooky season with her kids

Khloe Kardashian had a massive Halloween celebration with her kids and niece.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Khloe shared a series of photos from their celebration.

The photos showcased Khloe donning a cat costume, while her daughter True transformed into Princess Elvie from the Descendants movie, donning a blue wig and a crown.

However, The Kardashians star’s son Tatum complimented his mom in a black cat costume with a tail.

On the other hand, Khloe’s niece, daughter of her brother, Rob Kardashian, Dream turned into an alien for the party.

In the caption, the Good American founder wrote, “Happy Halloween,” adding, “The costumes changed for the kids a few times this year. I’m simply happy that Halloween is over and I can be in my Christmas feels. Bring on Santa!!!”

The post received admiration from fans and followers in the comments section.

One wrote, “The most beautiful princess Evieeee.”

Another added, “Kiddos are getting older and you are only getting younger! I do believe that age scientist was right. 12 years younger you are! “

“Wow… True favors Tristian’s mom sooo much,” the third user wrote.