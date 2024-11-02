Prince William, Kate Middleton receive key reminder about private life

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received an important reminder about private life amid the Princess’ battle with cancer.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reminded that “life is short and every day is precious.”

Jennie told OK!: “Catherine’s battle with cancer has almost certainly brought them even closer together. If they needed a reminder, they now know only too well that life is short and every day is precious. It is delightful to see how openly loving William is around his wife: they adore one another and they are happy for the world to see it.”

Elsewhere, the expert noted how William’s appears more confident lately, saying, "William looks and sounds like a man who has found his place in life. He seems assured and confident in his role, both as a future King and as a happily married family man.”

She continued: “I think he is clear in his own mind these days that he can justify his position in life by using his platform to try to make the world a better place. He’s proving that with his Earthshot project, his campaign to help the homeless and his work on mental health.”

"And that the same confidence is evident in his private life,” she noted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.