'The Only Way Is Essex' star Bobby Norris breaks silence on online abuse

Bobby Norris finally opened up about online abuse and trolls that targeted him due to his sexuality.



Norris, who rose to fame by joining the cast of reality show The Only Way Is Essex back in 2012, talked to the Halloween special political programme Politics Uncensored and recalled the messages he received after filming the same show.

“I love social media, but I've been through it, and this is something actually, I'm not sure if a lot of people will know,” the actor said.

He continued, “But I think back in I think 2019, I was on a big reality show at the time, and was receiving a huge amount of abuse on social media, predominantly because of my sexuality.”

The 38-yer-old star, remained on the series for nine years before leaving for good in 2021, went on to say, “There was this one, I think another death threat come through.

“And when I say that it sounds so flippant, but it was literally just another one was outside my house and was going to petrol bomb me.”

However, Norris, as a result of the homophobic abuse, campaigned for a change in legislation to make online homophobia to be made a specific offence.