 
Geo News

Russell Crowe signs new movie 'The Last Druid' similar to 'Gladiator'

New comes few months after Russell Crowe confirmed his exist from 'Gladiator II'

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Russell Crowe signs new movie The Last Druid similar to Gladiator
Russell Crowe signs new movie 'The Last Druid' similar to 'Gladiator'

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe has signed new movie titled The Last Druid.

The Gladiator actor, according to Deadline, will serve as a director in the new film.

The New Zealand–born actor and director has also written the screenplay of the movie with Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank.

According to the publication, the film will centre around “a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia". 

The casting of the movie is still underway, however, The Last Druid will be produced by Ben Pugh alongside Range Media Partners' Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and Adrián Guerra.

The film will be executively produced by Felix Farmer's Brandon Millan and Sam Wasson and George Hsieh.

So far, there's no official date or confirmation on when The Last Druid will start filming and when it will be released.

The news comes few months after it was revealed that Crowe was not consulted in the making of Gladiator II.

The 60-year-old actor played gladiator Maximus in the 2000 movie, which went on to become a huge hit and is still a beloved film.

The sequel will hit theaters on November 22 this year. 

Dakota Johnson feels 'insecure' because of Gwyneth Paltrow
Dakota Johnson feels 'insecure' because of Gwyneth Paltrow
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive key reminder about private life video
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive key reminder about private life
'The Only Way Is Essex' star Bobby Norris breaks silence on online abuse
'The Only Way Is Essex' star Bobby Norris breaks silence on online abuse
Tom Holland teams up with Austin Butler for exciting collaboration
Tom Holland teams up with Austin Butler for exciting collaboration
Kate Middleton hesitant to make royal comeback: Here's why
Kate Middleton hesitant to make royal comeback: Here's why
Martha Stewart spills the beans on her daughter's painful journey
Martha Stewart spills the beans on her daughter's painful journey
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to major snub from King Charles
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to major snub from King Charles
'Scooby Doo' star Matthew Lillard reveals why he turned down 'DWTS'
'Scooby Doo' star Matthew Lillard reveals why he turned down 'DWTS'