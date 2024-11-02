Russell Crowe signs new movie 'The Last Druid' similar to 'Gladiator'

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe has signed new movie titled The Last Druid.

The Gladiator actor, according to Deadline, will serve as a director in the new film.

The New Zealand–born actor and director has also written the screenplay of the movie with Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank.

According to the publication, the film will centre around “a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia".

The casting of the movie is still underway, however, The Last Druid will be produced by Ben Pugh alongside Range Media Partners' Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and Adrián Guerra.



The film will be executively produced by Felix Farmer's Brandon Millan and Sam Wasson and George Hsieh.

So far, there's no official date or confirmation on when The Last Druid will start filming and when it will be released.

The news comes few months after it was revealed that Crowe was not consulted in the making of Gladiator II.

The 60-year-old actor played gladiator Maximus in the 2000 movie, which went on to become a huge hit and is still a beloved film.

The sequel will hit theaters on November 22 this year.