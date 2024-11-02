'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard gets confused for Timothee Chalamet

 
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard could’ve joined the recent Timothée Chalamet look alike contest.

Wolfhard, 21, was mistaken for Timothee, 28, by some fans while the actor was in New York City, where the Dune actor hails from.

“When I was in SoHo one time getting into an Uber with some friends, someone else had called an Uber to the same location and it was the same car, so we thought this was our Uber,” Wolfhard told Us Weekly.

He continued: “So as we’re getting in, this other group went into the car, and we were like, ‘Oh, sorry that’s your Uber.’ And then one of them looked at me, and he recognized me, and his eyes went wide.”

The Ghostbusters star added: “I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s gonna recognize me from the show,’” the actor continued. “And he said, ‘Oh, my God. You’re Timothée Chalamet!’ And then I just started laughing with my friends, like, ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy that that just happened.’ It was very funny. I was relieved. I was like, ‘Yes I am!’ It was really funny.”

Fin Wolfhard and Timothee Chalamet’s similarities appear clear, with both stars sharing dark curly hair and fair complexions. However, the Stranger Things actor is younger and hails form Canada. 

