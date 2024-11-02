Ariana Grande ditches stage name for 'Wicked' credits

Ariana Grande has used her full real name for 'Wicked' credits

Ariana Grande has decided to use her real full name for the credits of Wicked, which is Ariana Grande-Butera.

Grande’s full name includes both her mom Joan Grande and dad Edward Butera’s last names.

Fans can notice the change when they watch the movie, which will hit theaters on November 22 to compete with Gladiator II.

In Wicked, the Bloodline hitmaker plays good witch Glinda, whereas Cynthia Erivo plays her frenemy Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and more.

This comes as the actress was seen arriving arm in arm with her co-star and beau Ethan for the Australian premiere of their film.

She also recently gushed over the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth’s reaction to her getting the role of the witch.

“We had talked about it for years and years and years, but me finally confessing to her that I wanted to go in for Glinda was like a whole different thing," Grande said during her appearance on Sentimental Men.

"But I finally confessed to her, I said, 'Hey, I think they're doing this now, and I think that I wanna go for Glinda,' and she went into the bathroom and closed the door and started crying," shared the Grammy winner.

"It was the sweetest thing in the world. Oh my god, it makes me emotional," Ariana Grande recalled.