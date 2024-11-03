Chappell Roan hypes 'SNL' debut despite expected awkward run-in

Chappell Roan’s full circle moment might just become a little awkward!

As the rising pop star is set to make her debut as a musical guest on the renowned comedic sketch, Saturday Night Live, more commonly known as SNL, Roan might just come face-to-face with presidential elections candidate, Kamala Harris, as per DailyMail.

The current Vice President and the Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess album-maker are set to cross paths and share the same screen on SNL’s November 2 episode.

Harris would mark her on-screen appearance with the 26-year-old songstress just a few days before the November 5, 2024, presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Red Wine Supernova singer gushed over, what could be put as, a dream come true, via her Instagram account.

On November 1, Roan, whose birth name is Kayleigh Amstutz, promoted her upcoming feature on the iconic show by uploading a carousel of photos that included a screenshot of her Facebook status back from April 2011, that declared, “I am determined to be on SNL.”

While the post, also having a picture of her featuring comedian John Mulaney, who is set to host the episode, was captioned, “@nbcsnl Tmrw night with @johnmulaney.”