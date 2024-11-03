 
Chappell Roan hypes 'SNL' debut despite expected awkward run-in

Chappell Roan might just have an awkward 'SNL' debut since she is set to share the screen with Kamala Harris

Web Desk
November 03, 2024

Chappell Roan’s full circle moment might just become a little awkward!

As the rising pop star is set to make her debut as a musical guest on the renowned comedic sketch, Saturday Night Live, more commonly known as SNL, Roan might just come face-to-face with presidential elections candidate, Kamala Harris, as per DailyMail.

The current Vice President and the Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess album-maker are set to cross paths and share the same screen on SNL’s November 2 episode.

Harris would mark her on-screen appearance with the 26-year-old songstress just a few days before the November 5, 2024, presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Red Wine Supernova singer gushed over, what could be put as, a dream come true, via her Instagram account.

On November 1, Roan, whose birth name is Kayleigh Amstutz, promoted her upcoming feature on the iconic show by uploading a carousel of photos that included a screenshot of her Facebook status back from April 2011, that declared, “I am determined to be on SNL.”

While the post, also having a picture of her featuring comedian John Mulaney, who is set to host the episode, was captioned, “@nbcsnl Tmrw night with @johnmulaney.”

