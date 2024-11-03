Lady Gaga excites fans with BTS snaps of 'Disease' amid song hype

Lady Gaga just treated her fans to behind-the-scenes peek amid the hype of her song, Disease.

The 38-year-old American singer and songstress took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture of her getting her make-up being done for the shooting of the track’s official music video.

Fans were quick to shower love for Lady Gaga and her look in the comments section, as one follower penned, “YES BTS MAKEUP SHOTS.”

“u cant just drop this pic randomly and without a caption,” another mentioned.

The Hold My Hand singer has recently enjoyed success over her latest song, titled, Disease, that was released on October 25, 2024.

In a separate post on her Instagram, Gaga detailed the thought process and the intricacies that make her track personalized.

The lengthy caption stated, “I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.”

She continued, “Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.”

“Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it,” the Born This Way hitmaker added.

Towards the conclusion as she described the entire creative process that led to the creation of Disease, the artist further mentioned, “I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.”