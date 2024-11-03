 
Snoop Dogg teases dog-inspired vision of 'Planet of the Apes'

Snoop Dogg says he loves 'Planet of the Apes'

Web Desk
November 03, 2024

Snoop Dogg is planning a new science fiction film, inspired by the Planet of the Apes franchise.

In an interview with Variety, Snoop has discussed his upcoming project.

He said, "I can't really give up the storyline, but I'm going to [share] the idea."

"I love Planet of the Apes. Planet of the Apes made me wait too long to see the next one," Snoop added, referring to the significant gap between War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024).

"I’m going to do something in that vein, where you don't have to wait. But just imagine it was dogs instead of apes," Snoop shared.

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Snoop has expressed his interest in the franchise.

Previously, he humorously expressed his disappointment after mistakenly watching a low-budget knockoff of Planet of the Apes on Tubi.

"This is some straight b******* I went to Tubi thinking I was finna watch the m************ Planet of the Apes 2024, and this s*** comes on. Look at this b******* They got me!"

Although Snoop shared his vision, details about the project remain limited

