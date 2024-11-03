Investigation involving Russell Brand takes a new turn

An investigation involving Russell Brand has taken a new turn as police have asked prosecutors to consider bringing charges against the actor.

For the unversed, the actor-comedian has been interviewed by police officers three times since a joint investigation, which was held in 2023 by the Sunday Times, The Times, and Dispatches.

The publications uncovered multiple allegations of historical emotional and s***** abuse, including r***, against the 49-year-old actor.

Now, a file of evidence has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) against the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor to see if the claims will be taken further.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they had received a number of reports of ***** offences from women following the original investigation.

“A man in his 40s had been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions,” the group said.

The father-of-three previously said it was "very, very painful" to be accused of what he "considers to be the most appalling crimes".

Brand, who is an ex-husband of Katy Perry, rejected all the accusations and insisted that the allegations were "untrue".