Prince William reveals new plans amid brutal allegations

Prince William shares new plans amid brutal allegations

Prince William has shared his new plans related to The Earthshot Prize in the latest statement he released amid brutal allegations.

The Prince of Wales took to social media and disclosed his new plans amid claims he and King Charles private estates have received "millions from public bodies and charities."

The private estates of the monarch and his elder son have received almost £50 million of income from contracts with public bodies and charities, as claimed in a new investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and the Sunday Times.

Amid these allegations, the future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed his plans as he returns to South Africa for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town next week.

Prince William said, “By the end of the week, I want The Earthshot Prize to have provided a platform to all those innovators bringing about change for their communities, encouraged potential investors to speed African solutions to scale and inspired young people across Africa who are engaged in climate issues.

“I firmly believe that if we come together with collective ambition and urgency, we can reshape the future of our planet,” the Prince of Wales concluded.



