Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hinting at what's to come for Prince Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new pad in Portugal has become a major point of discussion among experts who suspect it will play a key role in their life moving forward.

One even went as far as to claim that it seems like a ‘sign’ that the couple are realizing their ever-growing need for a ‘new plan’ in life.

Royal reporter Bronte Coy was the one to make this admission, and shared it during his interview on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

In that conversation the expert went as far as to claim that the Alentejo property has prospect and may become the duo’s new base.

He believes this is an investment that ensures they “keep their millions”, and in the eyes of Mr Coy, “It speaks to the fact that it has been probably not the post royal career that they had thought financially.”

“Their Spotify deal ended last year and their Netflix deal is coming to an end and they haven't produced as much as they thought they were going to,” so its understandable that “they do have to have another plan.”

“I mean at the end of the day there has been so much speculation and conversation over the last couple of years, after they had done the Harry and Meghan series and talked about the royals a lot,” he also went as far as to say.

“I think it probably is a great investment so it makes sense that they've probably had the thought - 'What next? What else can we do?',” he added as well.

All in all “it seems like a solid investment and it seems like they are turning their attention to other avenues of earning money.”