 
Geo News

Prince William shares exciting news ahead of South Africa trip

Prince William is heading to South Africa for The Earthshot Prize next week

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Prince William has shared an exciting news ahead of his South Africa trip for The Earthshot Prize next week.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prince of Wales said, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The @EarthshotPrize.

“It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature.”

He went on saying, “I am proud that since its inception The Earthshot Prize has travelled to Europe, North America and Asia, spotlighting and scaling 45 groundbreaking solutions, all of which are having a tangible impact as we work as a global collective to secure the future of our planet.”

He also shared an Instagram story where he revealed an exciting news.

Prince William said, “The production of the Awards Ceremony has created approximately 650 jobs locally, contributing to Cape Town’s creative industries.”

