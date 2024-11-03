 
Ryan Murphy gets honest about 'Menendez Story' reaction

Ryan Murphy says he expected the massive response after 'Monster' series

November 03, 2024

For Ryan Murphy, the outpouring of support for the Menendez brothers would be expected after his Monsters series on Netflix told their story.

Appearing at their show's NYC panel in L.A., he said, “I can’t say I was unsurprised, because when we finished shooting it and I saw the episodes, I thought they were incredibly powerful on several different points of view." 

The filmmaker continued, “That was always the purpose of the show, to show different complicated points of view, but I thought really what it did about raising and asking questions about sexual abuse was very, very powerful."

"And I think, love it or not, there’s a movement with young people who want to talk about that in a way that wasn’t available in 1989. So whether you believe them or not is kind of beside the point."

"What it did, I think, which is why I wanted to make it, was launch a conversation about that topic," Ryan said. 

"And people were really drawn to it, and a lot of people got involved and made their opinions known after they watched the show, which was very, very interesting," he noted.

Recently, the defence team of Eric and Lyle Menendez filed a request for clemency for their conviction in 1996 for the killing of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

