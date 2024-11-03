Dave Grohl takes major step in Jordyn Blum marriage after lovechild news

Dave Grohl shares daughters Violet, Harper, and Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum

Dave Grohl has seemingly given up the preparation for divorce and wants to continue working on his marriage with Jordyn Blum.

Dave hired a divorce lawyer after revealing that he’s become father to a child outside his marriage to Jordyn. The singer wrote in an Instagram post that he’d work towards earning back the trust of his wife and kids while also being a dad to his newborn daughter.

Now, a source claims the Foo Fighters frontman has called off the divorce lawyer.

They told Radar Online: "He's no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.”

They added: "He knows he messed up. It's one of those situations where you don't realize what you have until you're about to lose it. He doesn't want to lose his family.”

This comes after insiders claimed that the Everlong hitmaker announced his child as he was afraid the news would get out some other way.

“He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news,” a tipster told In Touch. “It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.