T.J. Holmes pals beg 'controlling' Amy Robach to chill: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly navigating through relationship woes

November 03, 2024

Amy Robach is reportedly calling the shots now in her relationship with beau T.J. Holmes.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple is having second thoughts about moving in together as Amy is being overdemanding with her former co-host and beau.

The insider claimed that the 51-year-old reporter has been “controlling” T.J. and this had made their “live-in relationship” worse.

As per the spy, Amy is getting on her boyfriend’s nerves, mentioning “she’s got him up before daybreak so they can go for a run together.

In addition to this, the mother of one is “signing him up for marathons when she knows he’s got a bad knee, and he’s making her breakfast afterwards.”

“She’s pushing him so hard. T.J. doesn’t complain,” addressed the source.

However, before conclusion, they noted, “But he looks tuckered out to their friends who wish Amy would take a chill pill and let the guy rest.”

For those unversed, the pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 leading to their affair scandal at . 

