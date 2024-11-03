Photo: Cameron Diaz feels 'sorry for peers' as she shuns beauty trends: Source

Cameron Diaz has reportedly stopped seeking external validation.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the acting sensation has officially entered her natural beauty era as she has said goodbye to Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

As per a tipster, the Other Girl alum realized that she stays peaceful without paying much heed to what’s trending among the youngsters.

“She accepts that she is going to age and doesn’t try to stay frozen in time,” added the source.

Shedding light on her eating habits, the source mentioned, “She eats a very healthy whole foods diet but doesn’t deprive herself, she just makes good choices.”

Nonetheless, she listens to heart as well and “when she wants a dessert, she makes sure it’s made with quality organic ingredients.”

“That’s why her wine brand is organic, she really believes in avoiding pesticides and toxic chemicals,” continued the insider.

Moreover, getting Botox is a big no for Cameron as it makes her face look puffier, taking away its natural charm.

In conclusion, the source claimed, “feels quite sorry for some of those peers that she’s still in touch with when she meets them for lunch and sees their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird.”