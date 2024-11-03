 
Geo News

Cameron Diaz feels 'sorry for peers' as she shuns beauty trends: Source

Cameron Diaz, who quit Hollywood career in 2014, reportedly accepts the aging process unlike her Hollywood peers

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Photo: Cameron Diaz feels sorry for peers as she shuns beauty trends: Source
Photo: Cameron Diaz feels 'sorry for peers' as she shuns beauty trends: Source

Cameron Diaz has reportedly stopped seeking external validation.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the acting sensation has officially entered her natural beauty era as she has said goodbye to Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

As per a tipster, the Other Girl alum realized that she stays peaceful without paying much heed to what’s trending among the youngsters.

“She accepts that she is going to age and doesn’t try to stay frozen in time,” added the source.

Shedding light on her eating habits, the source mentioned, “She eats a very healthy whole foods diet but doesn’t deprive herself, she just makes good choices.”

Nonetheless, she listens to heart as well and “when she wants a dessert, she makes sure it’s made with quality organic ingredients.”

“That’s why her wine brand is organic, she really believes in avoiding pesticides and toxic chemicals,” continued the insider.

Moreover, getting Botox is a big no for Cameron as it makes her face look puffier, taking away its natural charm.

In conclusion, the source claimed, “feels quite sorry for some of those peers that she’s still in touch with when she meets them for lunch and sees their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird.”

Card B fights back after Elon Musk's 'puppet' comment video
Card B fights back after Elon Musk's 'puppet' comment
Prince William keeps mom Princess Diana's memory alive in powerful move
Prince William keeps mom Princess Diana's memory alive in powerful move
Real reason why David, Victoria Beckham want to settle in Miami
Real reason why David, Victoria Beckham want to settle in Miami
King Charles cancer causing Prince William to beg and plead with fear
King Charles cancer causing Prince William to beg and plead with fear
Ariana Grande lights up ‘Wicked' premiere in glittering pink gown
Ariana Grande lights up ‘Wicked' premiere in glittering pink gown
Sharon Osbourne on daughter Kelly's bond with Simon Cowell amid past feuds
Sharon Osbourne on daughter Kelly's bond with Simon Cowell amid past feuds
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actor recalls dodging gator's bite on set
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actor recalls dodging gator's bite on set
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift's mom for a special night
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift's mom for a special night