Ben Affleck makes big 'compromise' for kids' sake

Ben Affleck is reportedly not interested in meeting his ex-Jennifer Lopez. But he has had run-ins with her, especially at their kids' school.



Insiders claim the Oscar winner has become resigned to the situation because their children go to the same school.

The latest run-in occurred at a school event for their children on October 18, after the two months of the pair's divorce.

“Ben knows he’s going to see Jen at these functions. Their kids go to the same school, so how could he not? Still, it’s awkward,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

“Ben would rather not see Jen, but the kids come first,” the bird chirped. “He can’t be selfish.”

On the other hand, sources say, the On the Floor singer wanted to be closer to her ex-husband.

“She’d like to be closer,” the snitch revealed to the outlet. “But as far as Ben’s concerned, it’s better for them to keep separate lives as much as possible.”

“It’s not like they’re not going to pull their kids out of school,” the mole squealed.

Given the situation, “Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is," the source noted. “The hope is it’ll get easier as time goes by.”