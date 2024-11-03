Model makes unique claim about 'Diddy' parties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs boasted many models at his parties. One of the participants in these 'freak-offs' had a different take on them.



Precious Muir, an ex-model who attended his parties when she lived in New York, suggested the disgraced music mogul has "learned this behaviour from somebody else."

In a chat with The Mirror, she said, "I felt like the industry has a lot of people like this and it’s not just Diddy."

"So as much as Diddy is the King of parties and he's also said, 'There's no party like a Diddy party,' there is a lot of other people in the industry that are very similar to him," she continued.

"He may be, like, the King of parties, but he did not create this. He has learned this behavior from somebody else and that is what I really want to stress to people," she noted without naming any names.

"Somebody has shown him this lifestyle and he has basically taken that lifestyle and took it to a place of no return," the model alleged.

Expanding on her claims, Precious said there is a "formula amongst the entertainment industry" in which young people are "taken advantage of."

"There's drugs involved, there's manipulation involved, there is all sorts of abuse involved in the situation we are in and not a lot of people have the strength to talk about it because they're scared," she concluded.