Robin Wright addresses criticism against 'Forrest Gump' role

Robin Wright's character arc in Tom Hanks starring 'Forrest Gump' has faced decades of backlash

Robin Wright has spoken out about some long-standing backlash calling her Forrest Gump character “anti-feminist.”

In a new interview alongside her co-star Tom Hanks, she was asked to comment on the claim that it was "kind of an anti-feminist role."

"No! It’s not about that. People have said she’s a Voldemort to Forrest. I wouldn’t choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish," Wright told The New York Times.

In the movie, Wright’s character Jenny and Hanks’ character Forrest Gump are childhood friends. Gump remains in love with her throughout his life and the duo cross paths many times over the span of decades. Jenny doesn’t return his feelings until late in her life, and then gets sick with AIDS.

"I don’t think it’s a punishment that she gets AIDS. She was so promiscuous — that was the selfishness that she did to Forrest," Wright argued. "He was in love with her from Day 1. And she was just flighty and running and doing coke and hooking up with a Black Panther. And then she gets sick and says, 'This is your child. But I’m dying.'

"And he still takes her: 'I’ll take care of you at Mama’s house,' " Wright recalled. "I mean, it’s the sweetest love story."

Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards at the 67th Oscars, including Tom Hanks’ Best Actor Oscar.