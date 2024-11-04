Photo: Scared Jennifer Lopez saving face after Sean Diddy links resurface: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly avoiding questions about the time when she dated the alleged sexual abuser, Sean Diddy Combs.

As fans will be aware, the estranged wife of Ben Affleck exited a recent event , when one of her fans asked her about her ex's latest legal troubles — with whom she had a relationship of two-year, which was, in her words, “tempestuous and emotionally exhausting.”

Now, a RadarOnline.com insider dished, "Jennifer knows everyone is asking what she knew about Diddy - and it's clear she’s on the run from answering any of it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer and Sean Diddy, one of the biggest power couples of Hollywood, dated between 1999 to 2001. However, this relationship is reportedly costing the multihyphenate a bit more than just a PR crisis.

The source claimed, "Her links to him resurfacing are a PR disaster for her, and damaging her own health.”

They went on to point out that this scrutiny “is adding to her already massive stress levels as she goes through her divorce from Affleck.”

"But sooner or later she is going to have to sit down and say what she knew - as she could even be called as a witness at Diddy's trial," they remarked in conclusion.