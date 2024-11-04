Olivia Rodrigo shares 'oddly specific' question she asks on first dates

Olivia Rodrigo revealed one of her ways to identify a "red flag" while dating a guy.

In a recent video shared by Netflix on their official Instagram account the 21-year-old singer uncovered the question she asks on the first date while ensuring their compatibility,

“The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” she said. “I always ask them if they would want to go to space.”

Rodrigo went on to say, “And if they say yes, I don’t date them, I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

During the conversation, the Vampire singer talked about her favorite show Sex and the City, and admitted that she is Team Aidan, giving a nod to John Corbett's character in the series.

“Mr. Big sucks, she said referring to Chris Nothan's role in the show, "But we’ve all dated guys like that. You can’t let them go. But yeah, Aidan for the win.”

Currently, the Sour singer is dating Louis Partridge. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2023 but confirmed their relationship later with a romantic gesture in New York City in December of the same year.