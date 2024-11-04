 
Hugh Jackman reacts to Martha Stewart's bold remarks on Ryan Reynolds: 'Finally!'

Ryan Reynolds recently responded with disagreement to Martha Stewart's comments about him

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Hugh Jackman chimed in on Martha Stewart's recent remarks about Ryan Reynolds and added his own playful take on the subject.

The 56-year-old actor took a playful dig at recent beef between his longtime pal Ryan Reynolds and the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul.

Stewart recently made a special appearance as a guest on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show and when asked which celebrities are fun to hang out with she noted that Reynolds is "not so funny in real life."

Later Reynold took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), responding to the businesswoman's remarks, writing, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once."

"The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," the 48-year-old actor added.

However, Reynolds' close pal, Jackman, who recently co-starred with him in their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, shared his thoughts and showed his agreement with Stewart's remarks,

"Finally someone says it," Jackman replied under Reynolds' post

