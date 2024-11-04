 
Prince Andrew ‘insists' he has money to keep Royal privileges

Prince Andrew refuses to back down from his Royal right

November 04, 2024

Prince Andrew is adamant on keeping his Royal abode to himself, despite King Charles’ insistence to leave.

The Duke of York, who is seemingly asked to quit The Royal Lodge in Windsor amid surging financial constraints within the monarchy, is resisting King’s orders.

A Palace insider tells The Sun: “Prince Andrew is holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge.

“He is insistent that he has the funds to pay for his own security, despite the eyewatering seven-figure sum it is reportedly costing him.

“He is no longer a financial burden on the King and sees no reason why he should have to move from his home.”

Meanwhile, Royal author Hugo Vickers reveals: "Andrew has been pushed out of everything else and doesn't undertake any royal duties”

"He doesn't do anything with regiments or charities or take part in public life in any way at all.”

“I don't think the King is being vindictive though.”

