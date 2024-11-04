Khloe Kardashian calls sister Kendall Jenner her 'very first baby'

Khloe Kardashian says sister Kendall Jenner is her “very first baby.”

As Kendall celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday, Khloe penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the 818 Tequila founder, Khloe wrote, “to my very first baby, happy birthday.”

“@kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion,” the Good American founder continued.

She went on to call Kendall “gentle, pure and passionate,” adding, “You give your all to the lucky ones that you love.”

“Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect and elusiveness. You are a unicorn of a human. You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time. I hope you know that I will Hold your hand through life’s journeys and I will be your biggest cheerleader through every magical moment,” Khloe wrote.

Concluding with the best wishes for Kendall on her big day, the reality TV star added, “I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with you. My sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me.”

The sweet birthday tribute earned praise from fans, who shared their admiration of “sister love” in the comments section.

One wrote, “Nothing like that sister love and your words always get me. The sweetest!!” while another added, “sisters are theeee best! Happy birthday @kendalljenner.”