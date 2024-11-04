Katie Price shares sneak-peek into family outing amid son's football match

Katie Price was all about family on Sunday, showing her support for her son Junior Andre at his football match.

On Instagram, Katie shared some heartwarming pictures from her family outing. In one photo, she posed with Junior’s girlfriend, Jasmine Orr and her partner, JJ Slater.

The 46-year-olf former glamour model cheered on 19-year-old Junior, whom she shares with Peter Andre, from the sidelines.

Moreover, Jasmine also bundled up in a black coat, smiling brightly in the selfie with Katie as JJ looked cheerful while joining them in a grey hoodie and black trousers.

In regards to this, Katie captioned the picture as “supporters” while tagging her companions.













While being dressed warmly for the chilly weather, Katie wore a black fur coat and a red cap, with her dark hair pulled back in a low ponytail and glam make up for the occasion.

Additionally, she also posted a picture of Junior in action on the field, wearing a blue kit and smiling at something off-camera.

Furthermore, Katie’s relaxed family day came just hours after she spotted partying in Leeds, as per Daily Mail.