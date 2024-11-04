Meghan Markle fuels Prince Harry split rumours as she pursues new venture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have fueled speculation about their professional split as the Duchess of Sussex seemingly pursues separate venture.



Recently, the Duchess of Sussex attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala and a digital wellness initiative in Santa Barbara, while Harry traveled to New York, London, and South Africa for charitable events.

Sharing his take on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier noted that Meghan is focused on her Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard, suggesting she may be preparing for a launch.

Speaking on the Royal Exclusive show, Dampier added, "I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.”

"She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities,” he shared.

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally."