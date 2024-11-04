Jennifer Garner pictured with her children during weekend outing

Jennifer Garner pictured with her sons during weekend outing

Jennifer Garner was recently snapped taking her two children out for a family's trip to church on Sunday, November 4.

As per MailOnline, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck was spotted with her fingers locked with her middle child 15-year-old and Fin and 12-year-old Samuel in Brentwood.

For the church services, the 52-year-old actress donned “a gray mock turtleneck with short sleeves” which she “wore it tucked in to high-waisted black slacks with a matching leather belt”.

Jennifer Garner shares a daughter and two sons with her ex-husband and actor Ben Affleck

The Deadpool & Wolverine actress, whose 18-year-old daughter Violet was missing from the outing, opted for black slingback heels and accessorized with a black handbag.

Her trip to church comes four days after Garner treated her fans to a video of herself recreating a scene from her famous movie 13 Going On 30.

In the video, she can be seen remodeling the 2004 hit film’s “getting ready scene” in which the actress puts on lip gloss before applying retinol cream, powder and eyeliner, hilariously wearing her glasses to help her apply the eye makeup.

She also wore the same butterfly necklace that her character wears in the movie, along with small, hooped earrings.