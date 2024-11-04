Chris Hemsworth shares hopeful health update amid Alzheimer’s concerns

Chris Hemsworth gave an update on his health.

Earlier this year, the MCU star shared that he has a genetic predisposition that puts him at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

On Sunday, Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his life as he navigates the challenging diagnosis.

He shared with Dr; Adeel Khan at Eterna clinics, renowned for stem cell treatments. In the photos the actor looked relaxed, dressed casually in tank top and shorts.

In the caption, Hemsworth stated, “Really enjoyed meeting Dr. Adeel Khan.”

“His work with MUSE cells - an incredible type of regenerative stem cell, is unique. The fact that he collaborates directly with Professor Mari Dezawa, who pioneered these cells, made me feel confident that I was in the hands of someone at the very forefront of regenerative medicine,” he added.

For those unversed, Hemsworth discovered his diagnosis while filming Limitless last year. He revealed that his genetic predisposition puts him “eight to 10 times more likely” to develop the condition.

In an interview with Body + Soul magazine, Hemsworth shared, “The imagined scenario is always worse than the reality. But it definitely made me pause and think about my future.”

The actor spent his past year recovering from the back injury from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, he is reportedly back now to film Crime 101 with friend and fellow actor Mark Ruffalo.