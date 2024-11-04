Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom

Kylie Minogue has opened up about missing the 90s era.

In an interview with The Times, Kylie has expressed nostalgia over the 1990s.

The pop artist said, “I miss almost everything about the 1990s..”

Reminiscing about the carefree era, she said, “There were no phones, dance music was going nuts and I was in it and among it, going to the clubs, going to fashion shows, pounding the pavement, going to markets.”

“I wasn't wasting time scrolling on socials or dealing with, like, adulting. So there's a lot I miss. Overall just freedom,” she explained.

Kylie, who recently renewed success with her hit single, Padam Padam, rose to fame in the late 1980s after starring as Charlene Robinson on the soap opera Neighbours. However, she released several memorable tracks in the '90s.

During the same interview, Kylie also revealed a message she’d give to her younger self, revealing that she would tell her to trust her instincts, adding, “Also I'd say, 'Have fun. There's a lot to come, there will be a lot of obstacles and if you can't go over them you'll find a way under them or around them. You'll find a way'.”