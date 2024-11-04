Kieran Culkin makes bizarre confession about 'Succession' finale

Kieran Culkin has made a bizarre confession about the Sucession series’ final episode.

The 42-year-old actor, who stars in the acclaimed HBO black comedy drama as Roman Roy, told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that he still hasn’t watched the show’s tense finale.

“I was in Poland shooting this movie when the last three episodes were airing, and I couldn’t log into my Max account,” said the actor.

The Succession star then added that her wife helped him in a way that she went on her Instagram and asked if any of them could share “sign-in” with her.

Culkin then recalled, “’So Kieran can watch the last couple episodes?’ And people did! Everyone just gave over their email and password and stuff.”

“I was able to watch the eighth and ninth episode,” said the Home Alone star said, adding, “But then before the last one I had to move to a different hotel that didn’t have a smart TV, so I just couldn’t watch it then.”

However, the actor in the end said that he and his wife planned to rewatch the entire show from the beginning but haven’t actually begun to do so yet.