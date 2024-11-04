Prince Harry putting King Charles in serious legal jeopardy in the UK

Prince Harry is risking a lot of issues for his fathers and experts fear this can cause serious levels of legal jeopardy.

An account of the possible reason has been shared by the author of King Charles, Charles III: New King, New Court, Robert Hardman.

He explained how any conversation, point, or admission between the King and his son could prove detrimental for the monarchy as a whole.

This is due to Prince Harry’s case against the High Court for police protection, as well as his privacy suit.

According to the Daily Beast, Mr Hardman explained the ramifications of any connection between father and son by saying, “Here you have the infelicitous situation where the king’s son is suing the king’s ministers in the king’s courts. That is pulling the king in three directions.”

“You also have the situation where the king’s son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong,” he added.

“So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation —or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate.”

“There would be serious legal jeopardy,” with this. “Harry would only have to say, ‘My father said this’ and a court case could collapse,” the source explained before signing off from the conversation.