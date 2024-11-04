Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate their professional projects may prove beneficial for the couple, a PR expert has revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pursuing individual ventures, with Meghan attending the LA Children's Hospital Gala and Harry going on solo trips to New York, London, and South Africa for charitable events.

According to PR expert Renae Smith, while this move may spark short-term speculation regarding their marital lives, it allows the Sussexes to create brands reflecting their priorities and values.

"I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term, although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term,” she said, as per The Express.

"From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences,” Smith added.

The expert went on to reveal that she believes the Sussex brand has failed to deliver and reach its true potential because it lacks "momentum and a cohesive identity" due to Harry and Meghan’s "differing interests".

"By going solo, they can build brands that feel genuinely reflective of their own values, without the need to constantly align with each other’s interests."