Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has honoured Prince William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana by sporting her amethyst cross necklace during a recent outing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star turned up in style at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, wearing Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace.

Later, she took to Instagram and also shared a photo of late Princess Diana wearing the same necklace.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim bought the stunning piece of jewelry at a Sotheby's auction for just under $200,000 in 2023 but has not worn it since.

At the time, Sotheby’s London head of jewelry Kristian Spofforth had said in statement about the Diana’s necklace, "This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion—or indeed both.

"We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."