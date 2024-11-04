 
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move

Kim Kardashian also shared a photo of late Princess Diana wearing the same necklace

November 04, 2024

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has honoured Prince William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana by sporting her amethyst cross necklace during a recent outing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star turned up in style at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, wearing Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace.

Later, she took to Instagram and also shared a photo of late Princess Diana wearing the same necklace.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim bought the stunning piece of jewelry at a Sotheby's auction for just under $200,000 in 2023 but has not worn it since.

At the time, Sotheby’s London head of jewelry Kristian Spofforth had said in statement about the Diana’s necklace, "This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion—or indeed both.

"We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

