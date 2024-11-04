 
Britney Spears dishes out brand new career move

November 04, 2024

Britney Spears has shared an update regarding her latest business venture.

The 42-year-old singer, who recently announced her upcoming jewelry brand, B Tiny, shared her business’ logo in an Instagram post.

The Toxic hitmaker showed the logo to her 41.9 million followers which consists of a "pink background and a matching rose with the brand name written in cursive font".

Spears also expressed her excitement about her company, revealing that it will be “coming soon” and that each piece will be one of a kind.

Her update about the business venture comes a day after the One More Time hitmaker announced her new business.

“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!!”, the singer wrote.

Spears added, “Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon!!! Girls you’re gonna f****** love it !!!”

It is unclear when Britney's brand-new business venture launch or what the price point will be.

