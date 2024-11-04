 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separation has sparked questions in the hearts of fans

November 04, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started to spark questions about the future of their marriage, all over again.

Royal expert Phil Dampier made these admissions and claims in one of his most recent interviews with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

While starting off that conversation Mr Dampier admitted that he “has doubts” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship and its future.

He was also quoted saying, “I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.”

So “She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that.” But “as for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities.”

“They do seem to be going their separate ways” and right now “there's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally.”

However he did note, “I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years. But only time will tell.”

Since “in terms of their business and charitable activities, they do seem to be going their separate ways,” Mr Dampier also admitted before signing off. 

