Popular BBC crime drama 'Line of Duty' gets greenlight for series

Popular BBC crime drama gets greenlight for series

Popular BBC crime drama titled Line of Duty is in the development.

A source told the Daily Star the brand new series, which first hit the small screens back in 2012, is once again in the making as Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, all met with creator Jed Mercurio last week.

As per the tipster, they met to discuss potential filming dates for 2025, with an aim of starting in 2026.

“Another series is happening,” the insider dished out, adding, “This is the news millions of fans have been hoping for.”

It continued, “A lot of stuff still needs to be agreed and it is likely to take a while. Fans will probably have to wait a few years before it airs on TV.”

Despite the rumours, the British channel is yet to confirm anything about a seventh series.

The intense series, which aired its finale in May 2021 stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar, among others.

The original show revolves around Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12), a team inside a fictional police force tasked with "policing the police".