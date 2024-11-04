King Charles' force feeding comes to light: ‘The Queen pleads with him'

King Charles’ issues with eating, all throughout his cancer battle has just been brought to light.

The news has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the palace.

The source began by explaining that the King is currently being ‘forced fed’, as he once considered having lunch a “luxury.”

For those unversed, according to RadarOnline, this change has come at the request of his wife Queen Camilla, and his doctors.

Thus in his effort to sustain himself the king has opted to go for a ‘small’ meal.

According to the insider, “He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day,” as “it's important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

Following this change, and “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime - a snack really.”

While King Charles opts for this meal high in fat, Queen Camilla prefers to have a traditional chicken broth, that has cabbage, beans and peas. There are also times she instead prefers a smoked salmon.