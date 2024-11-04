Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See photo

Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See selfies

Prince William has landed in South Africa to showcase the Earthshot Prize.

William commemorated his arrival with a happy selfie with young environmentalists and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Prince of Wales, 42, arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 4 and his first day of engagements entailed socializing with 120 young environmentalists hailing from across Africa and Southeast Asia to inaugurate the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program.

At the meeting, William gave an encouraging speech, telling the young people: “The Earthshot Prize believes in you, and the reason we set the prize up is for moments like this.”





“All of you in this room are future changemakers, you’re the leaders, you’re the people going to make the difference going forwards,” he continued. “It’s your platform. Use it as you need to, take it away, play with it, turn it into something different.”

William added: “Because we believe in you, and what you’re going to do is change the world, I really believe that. This is the generation that are going to do that. And your solutions and your impact are so important and so needed right now. This is not noble, this is business, and what you’re doing is creating solutions and a better life for all of us. Keep it going. Keep the energy up.”

The focus of the future king’s visit is the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Wednesday, November 6. The star-studded event will be hosted by Billy Porter and South African television presenter Bonang Matheba. The event will announce the winners of this years Earthshot Prize.