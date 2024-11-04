Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'very funny' co-star Chris Evans

Chris Evans just charmed Dwayne Johnson on the set of Red One, with his sense of humor!

The 52-year-old wrestler cum actor had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the world premiere of his and Evans’ Christmas action-comedy.

Recalling how he and the Captain America star hit it off on set and how Johnson managed to keep a straight face during filming of the funny scenes, with a laugh, he responded, " 'Cause I'm a pro," before he confessed, saying, "No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."

"Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented," the Jumanji actor added.

"And I thought earlier that maybe me and Chris might have some good chemistry. So did he. [And] we did,” Johnson further mentioned.

For context, Red One, is a movie derived from the original story of Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

The film revolves around the tale of an E.L.F. Task Force Commander, who partners up with a bounty hunter to save Christmas. Callum Drift, is portrayed by Johnson, opposite to Evans, who plays Jack O’Malley.

Red One’s official synopsis reads: "After Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons) — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”