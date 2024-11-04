 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'very funny' co-star Chris Evans

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are set to star in the comedy 'Red One' to be released on November 15, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Dwayne Johnson gushes over very funny co-star Chris Evans
Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'very funny' co-star Chris Evans

Chris Evans just charmed Dwayne Johnson on the set of Red One, with his sense of humor!

The 52-year-old wrestler cum actor had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the world premiere of his and Evans’ Christmas action-comedy.

Recalling how he and the Captain America star hit it off on set and how Johnson managed to keep a straight face during filming of the funny scenes, with a laugh, he responded, " 'Cause I'm a pro," before he confessed, saying, "No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."

"Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented," the Jumanji actor added.

"And I thought earlier that maybe me and Chris might have some good chemistry. So did he. [And] we did,” Johnson further mentioned.

For context, Red One, is a movie derived from the original story of Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

The film revolves around the tale of an E.L.F. Task Force Commander, who partners up with a bounty hunter to save Christmas. Callum Drift, is portrayed by Johnson, opposite to Evans, who plays Jack O’Malley.

Red One’s official synopsis reads: "After Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons) — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See photo video
Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See photo
Qunicy Jones' viral dig on The Beatles resurface post demise: 'worst musicians'
Qunicy Jones' viral dig on The Beatles resurface post demise: 'worst musicians'
Kate Middleton facing a 'crippling' time as cancer is zapping away at her life
Kate Middleton facing a 'crippling' time as cancer is zapping away at her life
Sean Diddy Combs 'seeks court intervention' as witnesses spread the word
Sean Diddy Combs 'seeks court intervention' as witnesses spread the word
Popular BBC crime drama 'Line of Duty' gets greenlight for series
Popular BBC crime drama 'Line of Duty' gets greenlight for series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'backup plan' if Trump expels Duke revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'backup plan' if Trump expels Duke revealed
Sean
Sean "Diddy" Combs gets 'special treatmnet' in jail as he awaits his trial
Pedro Pascal names being part of 'Gladiator II' as 'unbelievable thing'
Pedro Pascal names being part of 'Gladiator II' as 'unbelievable thing'